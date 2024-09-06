When weight loss raises concerns

Sudden or severe weight loss can have detrimental effects on health. Those experiencing significant weight loss may feel fatigued, low in energy and less able to manage illnesses. In fact, unintentional weight loss is linked to an increased risk of mortality, independent of any pre-existing health conditions. It also raises concerns about weakened bones and a higher likelihood of fractures.

Accurate tracking of weight changes are crucial when considering weight loss. Using a reliable scale is recommended. Occasionally, individuals might perceive a significant weight loss that the scale does not validate. Research shows that only about 50 percent of patients who report weight loss are experiencing actual loss. Healthcare professionals view it as concerning when an individual loses more than five percent of their baseline body weight over a six- to 12-month period.

Various potential causes can contribute to unexplained weight loss, and it is the responsibility of healthcare providers to collaborate with patients to determine these factors. A thorough evaluation usually includes a detailed review of the patient’s medical history, considering past illnesses, family health history, medication usage, dietary habits, physical activity levels, smoking status and alcohol intake.

During consultations, healthcare providers will ask about any accompanying signs or symptoms that may provide insight into the cause of the weight loss, such as:

• Night sweats

• Persistent fever

• Difficulty swallowing

• Abdominal pain

• Unusual feelings of fullness or bloating

• Nausea and vomiting

• Changes in bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation

• Presence of blood in stool or urine

Patients will also undergo a thorough physical examination and routine laboratory tests to assess their overall health. Some may request cancer marker tests — blood tests that can suggest the possibility of certain cancers — though these tests are usually not helpful without additional warning signs. Moreover, premature imaging scans like X-rays or CT scans, intended to detect hidden cancers, should only occur at a doctor’s discretion. Random testing can result in false positives, leading to unnecessary anxiety and prompting further medical examinations that may not be necessary.