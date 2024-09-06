Un/Happy for You: A JoshLia comeback that hits right in the feels

Have you ever been haunted by a series of “what-ifs” after a heartbreak? These questions, relatable to many, are what Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia — collectively known as JoshLia — explore in their latest romantic drama, Un/Happy for You.

The unexpected comeback film has resonated with audiences globally, raking in a staggering P390 million as of 2 September and setting the record for the biggest single-day gross for a local film since the pandemic, with P46 million on 17 August. Un/Happy For You has also made its mark internationally, with Star Cinema proudly announcing its release in several key markets, including the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

The film’s success can be attributed to its compelling storyline that dives deep into the complexities of love and heartbreak, making it a relatable watch for anyone who’s experienced the ups and downs of relationships. Fans have been vocal about their support, with social media abuzz with praise for JoshLia’s electric on-screen chemistry.

“Hindi nagdamot ang JoshLia sa #UnhappyForYou! Kada bitaw ng maanghang na linya, palakpakan sa sinehan! Solid!,” a fan enthusiastically shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The film’s impact extends to TikTok, where snippets of Julia’s poignant line, “I was willing to give up everything too. Tiniis ko dahil nangako tayo magbubuo tayo plano magkasama,” have gone viral, with many using the sound to express their heartbreaks and lingering feelings.

The anticipation for this film was palpable from the moment the trailers dropped on 10 July. JoshLia fans, eagerly awaiting their reunion on the big screen, showed unwavering support, resulting in the film’s remarkable box-office performance. This resurgence of the JoshLia tandem, once one of the most beloved pairings in Philippine showbiz, has proven that their magic is far from gone.

In Julia’s Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you all for the incredible love and support you’ve shown us. From then until now, thank you for embracing us.”

Un/Happy for You doesn’t just bank on nostalgia; it delivers a fresh and mature take on the love stories that once defined JoshLia’s brand. The movie tackles the bittersweet realities of letting go and finding happiness, not just with others but within oneself.

This storyline, combined with stellar performances from Julia and Joshua, has struck a chord with audiences, leading to a flood of positive feedback and, inevitably, more moviegoers flocking to cinemas.

For many, Un/Happy for You isn’t just a film; it’s a trip down memory lane and a reminder of the possibilities that love — and its aftermath — can bring. Whether you’re a die-hard JoshLia fan or just someone navigating the unpredictable seas of romance, this film serves as both a release and a celebration of the journey to finding oneself after heartbreak.