UAAP NBA 2K stars want Pro-Am mode

Finalists of the first-ever National Basketball Association (NBA) 2K competition of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 hopes to see the league adapt the game’s Pro-Am mode in future seasons.

Paolo Medina of Ateneo de Manila University said they want to see the UAAP implementing the Pro-Am mode, which will enable all five players to go head-to-head against players from the opposing squad.

Medina, a BS Information Technology Entrepreneurship student, used the Oklahoma City Thunder beating Keegan Yap of De La Salle University, who used the Los Angeles Lakers, in a best-of-three series to emerge as the UAAP NBA 2K24 champion last August.

“I think in the future, it only makes sense that the UAAP goes with the Pro-Am game. I think that’s the esports side of 2K,” Medina said.

“That’s five players per school so it’s going to be much more fun to watch.”

Yap agrees, saying that the Pro-Am game mode is where the Esports aspect of the game takes place.

After all, the NBA 2K League in the United States use the Pro-Am mode in its tournaments.

“The true Esports side of 2K is the Pro-Am side. I think everybody hopes it’s going to be the Pro-Am mode,” Yap said.