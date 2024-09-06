Transportation expert advocates carpooling in condos

Home to over 13 million people, the National Capital Region has become synonymous with heavy traffic congestion.
Daytime population is said to reach 16 million including people traveling from nearby provinces according to ResearchGate.
In 2023, Metro Manila was hailed as having the world’s worst traffic based on the 2023 Tomtom Traffic Index, which compared average travel times across 387 metro areas globally.
Dr. Jose Regin Regidor, a research fellow at the University of the Philippines-National Center for Transportation Studies, suggested carpooling among condominium residents.
“Ridesharing or carpooling is a big help in reducing the number of vehicles on the road,” Dr. Regidor, professor and director of the University of the Philippines-Institute of Civil Engineering, said.
Offering a ride-sharing service within residential communities makes it possible to ferry multiple passengers in one go. For example, in a van or shuttle, maybe eight or even 16 people can share a ride. If they’re headed to a common destination, it can reduce traffic by having them travel together.
“This would significantly help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, shorten travel times and improve our overall quality of life when it comes to commuting,” Regidor said.
He cites DMCI Homes’ RideShare Carpooling Program for condo residents as a good example for other developers to follow.
“The ridesharing service promoted and provided by DMCI Homes helps residents by alleviating the daily experience of traffic congestion. By using this service (RideShare), we can reduce the stress that comes with traveling, and it also means we don’t have to drive our own vehicles as often,” he said.
Book a seat in advance through the DMCI Communities Mobile App and show up at designated pick-up points every day.
DMCI Homes’ RideShare Carpool Program recently won a Gold Award for Innovation in Transportation and Logistics from the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, an international award-giving body that recognizes business innovations across the region.
Among the DMCI Homes communities serviced by RideShare include Acacia Estates in Taguig, and Prisma Residences, Lumiere Residences, Sheridan Towers and Brixton Place in Pasig.