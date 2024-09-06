Transportation expert advocates carpooling in condos

Dr. Jose Regin Regidor, a research fellow at the University of the Philippines-National Center for Transportation Studies, suggested carpooling among condominium residents.

“Ridesharing or carpooling is a big help in reducing the number of vehicles on the road,” Dr. Regidor, professor and director of the University of the Philippines-Institute of Civil Engineering, said.

Offering a ride-sharing service within residential communities makes it possible to ferry multiple passengers in one go. For example, in a van or shuttle, maybe eight or even 16 people can share a ride. If they’re headed to a common destination, it can reduce traffic by having them travel together.

“This would significantly help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, shorten travel times and improve our overall quality of life when it comes to commuting,” Regidor said.