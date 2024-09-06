The return of ‘Grace’

The play Grace returns to the stage for a very limited engagement. It tells the story of the alleged apparitions of Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace, at the Carmelite Monastery in Lipa City, Batangas, in 1948, including the miracles and controversies surrounding these events.

The cast includes Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Missy Maramara, Matel Patayon, Leo Rialp, Dennis Marasigan, Nelsito Gomez, Jojo Cayabyab and Raphne Catorce.

“Grace is special because this is officially the maiden production of our company, Encore Theater. My husband, Juliene Mendoza, and I decided to formalize the group to provide a home for Original Filipino pieces that we strongly believe in. Grace being a beautiful story about inner strength, dignity, faith and a part of our not-so-distant history,” says Cañete- Mendoza.

“The role of Sister Teresing was written for me. In fact, all the roles were specifically written for each actor. We were all hand-picked, chosen by Floy,” she said

For more than a decade, director and iconic writer Floy Quintos have created many memorable works in local theater. Among these productions are Collection, Ang Nawalang Kapatid, Ang Huling Lagda ni Apolinario Mabini, Angry Christ, The Kundiman Party and The Reconciliation Dinner.

“Floy is very dear to me. We started out as colleagues, became friends, and was our ninong when Juliene and I were wed. He is well known for his genius, but above all, his humility, a value that I admire most with the people I regard highest. To be fair, to be kind, and to treat everyone as equals, we were kindred in these values.” the actress said

For Stella, as an actress and a co-producer, every run of Grace is a gift to share for their audience.

“The theater is ready, the show is set, but there are moments I feel a void because of Floy’s physical absence. I am just blessed to be surrounded by people who are dedicated and passionate with Grace. I made sure we would do a run of the show in Ateneo because this was where Floy spent his formative years. It is also very timely that he is this year’s Gawad Tanglaw ng Lahi recipient for the university’s Traditional Awards. Grace serves as his homecoming. September is also a significant time in the story of Mary, Mediatrix of all Grace,” she added.

Directed by Dexter M. Santos, Grace has an excellent production team: Mitoy Sta. Ana (production designer), John Batalla (Lighting designer), Steven Tansiongco (graphic and video designer), Arvy Dimaculangan (music and sound designer), Mikko Angeles (assistant director), Marvin Olaes (dramaturg), Davidson Oliveros (dramaturg) and Meliton Roxas, Jr. (technical director).

Grace will run Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.and 7 p.m., from 6 to 15 September at the Doreen Black Box Theater, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City. Tickets are available at Ticket2Me. For more information, follow Facebook (GRACE in Spotlight) and Instagram (grace_arete) accounts. You can also reach them through 09952086334 or grace.arete.2024@gmail.com.