The buzz over vertical farming

Wow! Another condominium complex just went up near my peaceful spot, adding more people and traffic to an already congested area of Rizal, where the roads struggle to handle the half a million vehicles plying the east of Metro Manila daily. C5 turns into a parade of trucks hauling produce and other materials from the south.

Have you noticed how our lush agricultural lands are disappearing, replaced by condos, subdivisions, and malls? With agricultural spaces dwindling, the question arises: Could vertical farming be the solution, or is it just another lofty dream? Let’s explore how this could play out in the Philippines, especially with advanced technologies like AI.

The Promise of Vertical Farming

Vertical farming sounds like a dream come true for countries with shrinking agricultural lands. Imagine growing fresh vegetables in a high-rise building in the city. It promises sustainability, less water usage, and year-round production. Sounds perfect, right? But as with many things, the reality is a bit more complicated.

Take Singapore, for example. With limited land and a housing market dominated by condominiums provided by either the Housing & Development Board (HDB) or private developers, single-detached houses are a luxury only the elite can afford. In this urban environment, vertical farming is becoming a reality. Rooftop gardens are transforming urban spaces into productive green havens, showing that vertical farming can flourish even in space-constrained settings.

Technologies in Vertical Farming

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI optimizes growing conditions by monitoring and adjusting light, temperature, humidity, and nutrient levels to maximize yield and reduce waste. Predictive analytics can also help plan harvests and manage resources efficiently.

Hydroponics and Aeroponics: These soil-less techniques are core to vertical farming. Hydroponics involves growing plants in nutrient-rich water, while aeroponics uses a mist environment. Both methods use less water than traditional farming and allow precise nutrient control.

LED Lighting: Energy-efficient LED lights mimic sunlight, providing the spectrum necessary for plant growth. Advances in LED technology have significantly reduced energy costs, making vertical farming more viable.

Automation and Robotics: Automated systems and robots handle planting, harvesting, and packaging, reducing labor costs and ensuring consistent production.

The Cost Breakdown: A Philippine Perspective

One major barrier to adopting vertical farming is cost. Let’s break down how these costs compare to traditional farming:

Energy Costs: Vertical farms need much more energy for lighting and climate control. In the Philippines, where electricity is expensive, vertical farming can be about 47 times more costly per unit of lettuce compared to traditional farming, which relies on sunlight.

Labor Costs: Skilled labor is another expense. Vertical farming requires specialized knowledge. In the Philippines, labor costs for vertical farming can be roughly three times higher per unit of lettuce than traditional farming.

Water Efficiency: Vertical farming uses about one-fifth the water of traditional farming — a significant saving, especially in areas prone to water shortages.

Infrastructure: Setting up a vertical farm is expensive. The infrastructure costs can be around 14 times higher per unit of lettuce than traditional farming, including the cost of buildings, HVAC systems, and hydroponic setups.

Other Costs: Expenses for nutrients, transportation, and other costs could be double those of traditional farming per unit of lettuce.

Besides the high costs, other challenges include:

Energy Dependence: Vertical farms rely heavily on electricity. Power disruptions can be disastrous, and the environmental impact of using non-renewable energy is a concern.

Limited Crop Variety: Most vertical farms focus on leafy greens, which are easier to grow indoors. Expanding to other crops is more complex and costly.

Financial Viability: High production costs make profitability difficult. This has led to investor skepticism and several bankruptcies worldwide.

The Future: Potential in the Philippines

Despite these challenges, vertical farming could have a future here. Innovations in automation and renewable energy offer hope. Imagine solar-powered vertical farms with robots doing the work — futuristic, right? There’s also potential in hot, urban areas where traditional farming isn’t feasible.

What do you think?

So, what’s your take on vertical farming in the Philippines? Is it a dream worth pursuing despite the challenges, or an overhyped trend destined to fail?