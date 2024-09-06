Subic Bay hosts Farm and Fisheries meet

Subic Bay Freeport – A group of 28 pilot clusters from the Central Luzon Farm and Fisheries Clustering and Consolidation (F2C2) Program successfully presented their Cluster Development Programs (CDPs) at an event held at the Terrace Hotel, Subic Bay Freeport, from 2-6 September.

The pilot clusters showcased their CDPs to representatives from the Department of Agriculture (DA), including the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD), Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), Banner Programs, and other locally-funded initiatives. Delegations from other implementing agencies were also present as part of the the Fiscal Year 2026 Plan and Budget Proposal.

The event also served as a workshop to equip participants with the skills to create comprehensive business plans. They learned how to refine their business models using the Business Model Canvas (BMC). The DA Regional Field Office 3 also provided orientations on various topics, including Civil Society Organization Accreditation, agricultural machinery and equipment acquisition, and government loan programs.

The goals of the activity were to achieve economies of scale, strengthen cooperation between producers and the market, improve access to credit and financing, and increase the overall productivity of the agricultural sector.