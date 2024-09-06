SPARK OF MAGIC: ‘Biggest’ EV summit slated amid heightened awareness of electric mobility

The biggest annual exhibition and conference focusing on promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country is mounting its 12th edition this year, embracing the theme “Spark Change, Drive Electric.”

The stage is set for 24 to 26 October for the 12th edition of the summit which hopes to capitalize on the country’s growing interest in EVs.

The Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) 2024 is showcasing the latest technologies, innovations, products, and accessories from major EV brands in the Philippines and the region.

“The 12th PEVS is designed to further ignite a powerful call to action for a transformative shift in transformation and mobility,” said Edmund Araga, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

EVAP is a 17-year-old organization promoting wider EV adoption locally and staging the annual EV summit.

“The PEVS 2024 entices everyone to be a part of the movement initiating a positive perception and behavior towards a cleaner and more electric future in transportation and mobility,” he added.

This year’s EV summit comes two years after the enactment of the EV Industry Development Act (Republic Act 11697), more popularly known as the EVIDA Law.

The legislation paved the way for Comprehensive Roadmap for the EV Industry (CREVI) that was rolled out by the Department of Energy in 2023 and is serving as the “north star” for EV stakeholders in the country.

Inter-agency collaboration

Other government agencies are also contributing for the wider adoption of EVs among Filipinos.

The Department of Trade and Industry is implementing the national Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy to entice local businesses to switch to EVs. The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office continue to work on modernization of public transportation.

For his part, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently supported the EV industry. He recently mandated government agencies to make EVs account for 10 percent of their fleet — double the minimum of five percent requirement stipulated in the EVIDA Law.

President Marcos has also made clear his intention to accelerate adoption of EVs in public and private sectors through various schemes and incentives.

Meanwhile, adoption of EVs sparked greater potential in 2023, when sales of such vehicles jumped to 10,602, based on figures from Statista, compared to just 1,072 units sold in 2022.

This year, sales of EVs are expected to further rise especially from September to December, which are the peak months for EV sales based on historical data.