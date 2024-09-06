Small meteor lights up Phl sky

A small, bright meteor lit up skies over the northern Philippines early Thursday as it burned up entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the European Space Agency and witnesses said.

The one-meter (3.3-foot) space rock, named 2024 RW1, collided with the Earth’s atmosphere shortly after midnight (1639 GMT Wednesday) and caused a “harmless” but “spectacular fireball” over the Philippines’ Luzon island, the ESA said.

The meteor, discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, is only the ninth meteor that humans have ever spotted before impact.

Businessman Allan Madelar, 28, told AFP he waited an hour in Gonzaga, a municipality in Luzon, to watch the meteor with a friend.

“It was mesmerizing, the color was beautiful. The sky went from black to blue-green to orange and black again,” he said.

Video clips posted on Facebook and verified by AFP showed an orange-tailed fireball that briefly illuminated the night sky over Luzon.