SM Mall of Asia celebrates Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary

The celebration kicked off with a massive cake display, followed by a grand entrance through the iconic Hello Kitty lighted arch.
(From left): SM Lifestyle vice president for Licensing Partnerships Myra Monozca, SM Supermalls’ assistant vice president for Special Events and Tenant Marketing Hanna Carinna Sy, Hello Kitty, Sanrio Southeast Asia general manager Cindy Loh and SM Mall of Asia senior assistant vice president for operations Perkin So.
A Hello Kitty wonderland took over SM Mall of Asia, starting 22 August, to celebrate the beloved SANRIO character’s 50th anniversary. Join the festivities at the mall’s Central Atrium until 22 September.

The celebration kicked off with a massive cake display, followed by a grand entrance through the iconic Hello Kitty lighted arch. Visitors were then absorbed in the amusing world of Hello Kitty, filled with a playful ball pit and themed photo spots such as the Music Academia and Transit Depot, along with Hello Kitty’s family and friends.

Nostalgia and Fun for All Ages. Relive the fun and excitement of the Hello Kitty 50th anniversary celebration at SM Mall of Asia. From SANRIO-themed activities to cute photo spots, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience at the mall’s Central Atrium until 22 September.
Fans young and old delight in the Hello Kitty-themed activities and merchandise.
Hello Kitty’s whimsical gumball machine.
For food lovers, the launch featured a Krispy Kreme donut food truck serving special SANRIO-themed treats. Shoppers could also find a variety of Hello Kitty merchandise at the Toy Kingdom Express pop-up shop, stationary supplies, fashionable apparel from Crocs and Forever 21, along with Hearts & Arrows and Axis’ Hello Kitty jewelry and watches.

The Hello Kitty celebration was a hit with fans of all ages, offering a fun-filled experience for the entire family.

Limited-edition SANRIO-themed donuts from Krispy Kreme.
Roll in style with Hello Kitty roller blades from the Hello Kitty pop-up shop.
Glow up with the special Hello Kitty light up cosmetic set.
