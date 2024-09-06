SM Mall of Asia celebrates Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary

A Hello Kitty wonderland took over SM Mall of Asia, starting 22 August, to celebrate the beloved SANRIO character’s 50th anniversary. Join the festivities at the mall’s Central Atrium until 22 September.

The celebration kicked off with a massive cake display, followed by a grand entrance through the iconic Hello Kitty lighted arch. Visitors were then absorbed in the amusing world of Hello Kitty, filled with a playful ball pit and themed photo spots such as the Music Academia and Transit Depot, along with Hello Kitty’s family and friends.