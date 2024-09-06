SHOPEE TAKES THE ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO NEW HEIGHTS FOR 9.9 SUPER SHOPPING DAY

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, kicks off the most anticipated shopping season with an even better experience this 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

With a wider assortment of products, faster deliveries and unbeatable deals, Shopee is introducing new features and exciting offers to further elevate your online shopping experience.

Everyday low prices, fashion finds and branded picks

For those looking for the best value products, Shopee Choice offers high-quality, low-priced items starting at P29. From tech gadgets and fashion trends to everyday essentials, shoppers can enjoy everyday low prices with up to 60 percent off on featured categories every Friday, and even bigger discounts of up to 80 percent off on Choice Days, which occur on the first day of each month.

Fashionistas on a budget can also explore affordable fashion pieces curated by Shopee Styles. If you’ve been wanting to update your wardrobe with trendy fashion pieces that won’t break the bank -- from stylish tops and bottoms to must-have accessories -- you can find the perfect items to elevate your style without overspending.

For shoppers loyal to their favorite brands, Shopee Mall offers a vast selection of guaranteed authentic products. Discover exciting new additions, such as the Apple Flagship Store, MAC Cosmetics, Lush, Clinique, Rudy Project and Goodyear. With even more brands joining Shopee Mall, it’s easier than ever to find the products you love.

Shop with confidence

Shopee goes above and beyond to ensure you have a seamless shopping experience. If the item you purchased has issues or does not meet your expectations, Shopee’s new COD Unbox: Return on the Spot feature allows you to inspect or check cash-on-delivery orders upon arrival to ensure that everything is in order.

Shopee also gives you more confidence to shop by accepting Change of Mind as a valid reason for returns, allowing you to return items that don’t suit your needs.

To make returns easier and hassle-free, Shopee offers Home Pickups, so you won’t have to drop off return items at a designated courier location.

Gear up for the best shopping experience yet!

Skip wondering when your orders will arrive with Shopee’s On-Time Delivery Guarantee, a new feature that promises to deliver your orders within the estimated delivery date. If your orders do not arrive on time, you’ll get a free voucher for your next shopping spree.

It’s also the perfect time to explore trendy fashion items as Shopee Styles offers 50 percent off or more on millions of fashion deals. And don’t worry about checking out to your heart’s content -- Shopee has you covered with free shipping, with no minimum spend required. On top of that, shoppers can enjoy zero percent interest installments on all items via SPayLater, available only on 9.9.

Get your carts ready! Enjoy Shopee’s enhanced shopping experience and set your alarms for the 9.9 Super Shopping Day!