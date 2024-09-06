Shop and share

The SM Store has furnished with back-to-school kits some 12,000 elementary students throughout more than 70 public schools in the country.

These necessary supplies were given to pupils at Mandaue City Central School Mandaue City SPED Central School, Opao Elementary School and Umapad Elementary School in Cebu.

The changeover activity goes well with the 76th SM Store site that will soon open at JMall Mandaue.

Through the purchase of back-to-school kits, customers may now directly benefit needy students thanks to the return of SM Store’s Shop & Share for Education program.

Customers can purchase a school kit for just P100 at participating SM Stores, with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000.

This allows customers to support a child’s education.

SM Store is dedicated to supporting students in realizing their goals, whether they are beginning a new academic year or are continuing their study.

The program offers a simple means for customers to give back while highlighting the importance of social responsibility.

While a P100 donation might not seem like much, it has a big influence on the lives of children from underprivileged communities.

This project demonstrates how, when motivated by the giving spirit, even little contributions can result in significant impact.

Together with its devoted customers and partners, SM Store is committed to ensuring Filipino children have access to the necessary resources for a high-quality education through the Shop & Share for Education program.