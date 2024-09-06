SB19’s Nase and Ajero to coach on ‘The Voice Kids’

﻿Strictly speaking from a showbiz perspective, the most exciting development is that GMA7 is the only network to feature two members of the country's leading pop band, SB19, in the cast of a weekly

primetime show, Voice Kids, which begins airing on 15 September at 7:05 p.m.

Those two are Stell Ajero, the band’s lead vocalist and choreographer, and Pablo Nase, the band’s “pinuno” (leader), who writes their songs and produces their records. Nase is also the chief executive officer of 1Z Entertainment, the company the band formed about a year ago to manage their business affairs.

Having Nase and Ajero on the show may suggest that Kapuso is the only network capable of affording the talent fees of SB19’s Nase and Ajero, in addition to those of the network’s top male superstar Dingdong Dantes and major stars Julie Anne San Jose and Billy Crawford.

Dantes is the show host, while San Jose and Crawford are fellow coaches alongside Nase and Ajero. The latter began his successful involvement with GMA7 as a host of Voice Generations last year. Ajero appears to be the first SB19 member cast for an entire season of a show on free TV. Before his stint on The Voice, SB19 members had not taken on regular TV roles, possibly to avoid conflicts with their group engagements. However, this September, two of them will appear in a single GMA7 show with multiple guaranteed episodes, potentially running for more than the standard 13-week season typical of Philippine television.

Nase replaced Chito Miranda, the frontman of the long-running band Parokya ni Edgar, as a judge on Voice Generations, the new edition of The Voice in Asia, pioneered by GMA 7 in the second half of 2023. Upon learning that Miranda wouldn’t be able to return as a coach for the first season of The Voice Kids on GMA7, network executives quickly sought a replacement.

One of the first names that came to mind was Nase. This was because the Kapuso team behind Voice Kids had already seen him at work during a guest mentorship last year on The Voice Generations. They felt he would be a fitting addition to the panel, which already includes his bandmate Ajero.

“We saw how Pablo related to the talents. He was very meticulous and had a strong sense of what he thought was good. He had a lot of input, and we found that truly inspiring,” vice president for Musical Variety and Specials Gigi Santiago-Lara told reporters in a recent interview.