Sabrina Carpenter's album earns top spot on Billboard chart

Sabrina Carpenter's album claimed the no. 1 spot on this week's Billboard album chart, narrowly beating out Travis Scott's re-released mixtape "Days Before Rodeo" for its 10th anniversary.

The chart battle, highly anticipated by fans, saw an unusual delay, with Billboard revealing the results on Tuesday instead of the usual Sunday.

"Carpenter's and Scott's debuts were both aided by social media chatter about them potentially vying for No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The two artists also had promotional help on social media from some very famous friends," Billboard said.

The close fight marked a significant achievement for both artists, with Scott achieving the fourth-largest debut of the year and the biggest week for any rap album.

With both "Short n' Sweet" and "Days Before Rodeo" each launching with over 360,000 equivalent album units earned, it's the first time that two albums have gained such a feat in the same week in over eight years.

But pop reigns supreme as Carpenter claimed the No. 1 spot and joined an exclusive club alongside The Beatles, achieving a historic milestone.

The former Disney star became the second act and first soloist to simultaneously have her first three top-five hits on the Hot 100 chart. Currently, "Taste" sits at No. 2, "Please Please Please" at No. 3, and "Espresso" at No. 4, all from her latest album.

The "Espresso" singer also charts all 12 tracks from her sixth studio album in the top 50.

"Short n' Sweet" is expected to spend a second week at the top spot of the Billboard album chart while Scott will freefall from no. 2 to no. 18.

Indeed, it has been a big week, even for the vertically challenged.

"This one's for Nicki," Carpenter tweeted after projections showed her ahead of Scott, who famously blocked Nicki Minaj’s 2018 album "Queen" from reaching No. 1.