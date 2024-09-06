‘Rowdy’ scavenger shot to death

Police arrested a security guard of a restaurant in Quezon City for shooting a rowdy scavenger on Friday morning.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan identified the suspect as Remwil Garcera, a resident of Barangay Tandang Sora.

Maranan said according to the report of QCPD Station 10, the incident happened at 10 a.m. in front of Kamay Kainan Restaurant located at Barangay Central, Quezon City.

The suspect and the victim had a heated argument over the victim loitering on the restaurant’s premises.

During the altercation, the victim picked up a stone and tried to hit the security guard. In response, the suspect drew his service firearm and fired three consecutive shots, hitting the victim once in the right lower abdomen.

The victim was later identified as Mark Oliveros, a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responded and brought the victim to East Avenue Medical Center for medical treatment.

Recovered from the suspect was a .38 caliber revolver with six live ammunition and three fired cartridges. He will be charged with Frustrated Homicide.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents in Quezon City. This event underscores the importance of proper conduct and adherence to the law, even among those entrusted with maintaining security,” Maranan said.