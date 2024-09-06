Realize your dreams, bar chair Justice Lopez tells examinees

“You’re on the brink of turning your dreams into reality. You’ve come this far because you already have what it takes. By this time, believe in the power of your preparation and the strength of your resilience and perseverance.”

Thus Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations, exhorted law graduates taking this year’s exams, urging them to embrace the challenge ahead and trust their abilities as they take the three-day online bar exams on 8, 11 and 15 September.

He emphasized the importance of preparation and faith in one’s journey to becoming a lawyer, offering advice on how to tackle the exams effectively by focusing on practical skills, legal principles and problem-solving abilities.

The Supreme Court announced that 12,246 law graduates have registered for the bar exams, which will be held in 13 local testing centers nationwide. These include centers in the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Lopez highlighted the significance of regional testing sites, stating, “The social and economic benefits of providing regional sites for the examinations cannot be overemphasized. This innovation reduces the logistical, financial and emotional burdens of bar candidates from the provinces.”

The exams will cover six core subjects: Political and Public International Law, Commercial and Taxation Laws, Civil Law, Labor Law and Social Legislation, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises.

In preparation for the exams, the Manila City government has announced road closures and rerouting around the University of Santo Tomas, one of the testing centers. From 8 to 15 September, certain lanes of España Boulevard and Dapitan Street will be closed or limited to drop-off and pick-up to accommodate examinees.

Results are expected to be released before the end of the year, with the oath-taking and signing of the roll of attorneys to follow shortly after.