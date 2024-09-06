Pinoy jungolfers go down fighting in tough APGC

The Philippines put up a gallant stand against solid opposition from the region in the 2024 Asia Pacific Golf Confederation junior championship recently at the Manila Southwoods.
Alethea Gaccion and David Charles Serdenia were the top performers for the Philippines which fielded three teams in the tournament.
Gaccion was 12th in Girls’ division, while Serdenia was tied for 14th in the Boys’ side of the tournament for 17 years old and younger.
Gaccion, who hails from Cagayan de Oro, finished five over in the division won by Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau who scored a five-stroke victory over South Korea’s Ohh Soomin.
Cebu City’s Grace Quintanilla was 13th, a stroke back from Gaccion, while Reese Ng was T15, three shots further.
Serdenia, who shot to fame over his humble beginnings, was six-over in the tournament and finished tied for 14th.
Geoffrey Tan was three shots further for a share of 18th place, while Shinichi Suzuki was T21 after a 11-over total.
Thailand’s Boonsernor Teerwut bagged the Boys’ title finishing at 10-under and winning by two shots over South Korea’s An Senonghyeon.
Philippines Team 2, powered by Serdenia and Quintanilla, finished tied for 12th in the team competitions. Philippines Team 3, composed of Tan and Gaccion, was 15th. Suzuki and Ng’s Philippines Team 1 was 20th.