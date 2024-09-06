Pinoy jungolfers go down fighting in tough APGC

The Philippines put up a gallant stand against solid opposition from the region in the 2024 Asia Pacific Golf Confederation junior championship recently at the Manila Southwoods.

Alethea Gaccion and David Charles Serdenia were the top performers for the Philippines which fielded three teams in the tournament.

Gaccion was 12th in Girls’ division, while Serdenia was tied for 14th in the Boys’ side of the tournament for 17 years old and younger.

Gaccion, who hails from Cagayan de Oro, finished five over in the division won by Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau who scored a five-stroke victory over South Korea’s Ohh Soomin.