Phl ranked first among countries with highest disaster risk — report

The Philippines is ranked first among countries with the highest disaster risk, according to a report.

Citing the 2024 World Risk Report, UNICEF estimates that 210 million children are highly exposed to cyclones; 120 million to coastal flooding; and 420 million children to air pollution.

UNICEF also noted that the climate crisis is projected to increase the frequency of soaring heatwaves and the intensity of typhoons, endangering the lives of 40 million children in the country.

This is why last month, UNICEF and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), the country’s major private sector coordinator for disaster management, launched a first-of-its-kind partnership to improve child-centered disaster risk management and resilience building with business and communities in East Asia and the Pacific.

The partnership brings together PDRF, the Regional Office for East Asia and the Pacific, and the Philippine Country Office through UNICEF’s Business and Community Resilience approach.

Key areas of cooperation include increasing resilience, building capacities, and raising awareness on business-led and child-centered humanitarian actions at the regional, national, and sub-national levels.

The agreement also aims to explore sector-level preparedness and response activities and standby arrangements for likely major disasters, according to UNICEF.

PDRF is recognized as the Philippines’ main coordinator of more than 60 corporations and conglomerates dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities in the private sector.