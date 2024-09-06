Pesticides detected in smuggled veggies in Navotas

The smuggled vegetables seized from an illegal warehouse in Navotas City were found to have pesticide residues, heavy metals, and microbiological contaminants, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Friday.

Results from the analyses conducted showed confiscated onions, tomatoes, and carrots have been detected with organophosphates, organochlorines, and pyrethroids, which the DA said are all pesticides harmful to humans.

Further, the veggies were found to have cadmium and lead, heavy metals that pose significant health risks, as well as microbiological contaminants such as E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, and Salmonella spp.

“The food safety analysis confirms that the allegedly smuggled agricultural crops contain pesticide residues, heavy metals, and microbiological contaminants that do not comply with our food safety regulations,” Bureau of Plant Industry director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said.

Last August, the DA and Bureau of Customs seized 300 tons of smuggled vegetables in Navotas containing some imported vegetables and food products that had no sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances.

As unsafe for human consumption, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the contaminated vegetables would be disposed.

“We cannot risk the health of Filipino consumers. The DA legal team will determine legal actions that can be taken against these unscrupulous traders who not only evaded tariffs but also endangered consumer health,” he said.