P659-M: Crop losses due to ‘Enteng'

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Friday that severe Tropical Storm "Enteng" (international name: "Yagi") left the country with crop losses amounting to P659.01 million.

The total volume loss was noted at 28,788 metric tons (MT), damaging 22,309 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas, and affecting 27,598 farmers and fishermen.

Rice output had the biggest volume loss of 26,736 MT, totally damaging 5,972 ha of rice-planted areas. The production losses were estimated at P624.06 million.

Camarines Sur was the hardest hit, with a value loss of P300 million to P600 million.

Corn and cassava also incurred crop losses worth P22.75 million and P1.77 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, ‘Enteng’ affected 132 ha planted with high-value crops, with a 533 MT volume loss worth P10.41 million.

Lastly, livestock and poultry, including goats and ducks, have recorded six head losses worth P16,000.

The DA said it will be deploying P202.86 million worth of assistance, the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 per farmer payable in three years at zero interest, and the available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for the indemnification of insured affected farmers.

‘Enteng’ exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning.