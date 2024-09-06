OSAEC a rapidly evolving crime — Gesmundo

The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) has launched the Tri-City Justice Zones on Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) in Cagayan de Oro City, as part of a coordinated effort to combat online sexual abuse of children.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo emphasized the urgent need to address OSAEC, citing the Philippines as one of the worst countries for child sexual exploitation online.

In 2023, the country saw 2.74 million CyberTipline reports of child sexual exploitation, second only to India. The number is a significant rise from 1.3 million reports in 2020 and just over 42,000 in 2017.

“We have been identified as a center of [child sexual exploitation materials] CSEM production in the world,” Gesmundo said.

“Clearly, we cannot let this continue — and we will not allow it to continue. Through this undertaking, we hope to make a significant contribution to our shared endeavor of keeping our children safe and taking perpetrators into account,” he said.

The Justice Zones, established in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and Ozamiz, were selected as models in the fight against OSAEC due to their high number of operations and convictions, according to data from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Justice Zones are a flagship JSCC initiative to improve coordination among local justice agencies. The JSCC includes the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), serving as a platform for collaboration and project planning.

Gesmundo noted that OSAEC is a rapidly evolving crime that is difficult for laws and procedures to keep up with, as it is often facilitated by technology. Common offenses include the production, distribution, or livestreaming of CSEM, online grooming, cyberbullying and self-generated child sexual abuse material.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, chairperson of the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building, cited a 2023 study identifying the Philippines as a global epicenter for financially motivated CSEM production, particularly through livestreaming.

However, Singh expressed hope that efforts in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Ozamiz could serve as a model for addressing the issue.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla hailed the Tri-City Justice Zones as a significant milestone in the fight against child exploitation. “This unique Justice Zone is certainly a significant milestone in our collective fight against these horrible acts, and a concrete step towards reinforcing our commitment to protect the most vulnerable members of our society — the children.” Remulla said.

Approximately 250 stakeholders attended the launch of the Special Anti-OSAEC Justice Zones in Cagayan de Oro alone. The JSCC principals, including Gesmundo, Remulla, and DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., signed a Wall of Commitment in support of the initiative.

In Iligan and Ozamiz, local officials and JSCC representatives also signed similar Walls of Commitment to formalize their dedication to the Justice Zones and efforts to fight OSAEC.

Joining the launch in Cagayan de Oro was Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez.