More POGO workers deported

Photo courtesy of Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC)
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) deported to China on Friday, 6 September, more than 70 Chinese nationals found working at an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub.

According to the PAOCC, the deportees were boarded on Philippine Airlines flight PR336 bound for Shanghai.

The deportees were 75 Chinese individuals found working in an illegal POGO hub in Pasay City that was raided by the PAOCC and Philippine National Police.

PAOCC chief Gilbert Cruz said there might be more deportees after the BI checks if the other POGO workers have pending cases that will appear on the BI system while processing their exit clearances.

