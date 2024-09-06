Missing fisherman found safe

Baler, Aurora — A missing fisherman who was issued a notice by the Coast Guard Station Aurora was found safe and sound in the neighboring town of Dilasag on Friday.

Reports said that the fisherman — identified as Edgar Querijero — was found in the waters near Barangay Dinog in Dilasag by fellow fisherman John Carlo Montesa on Friday afternoon, according to the Dinalungan Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Querijero, a resident of Barangay Mapalad in Dinalungan, left his home on 30 August to catch fish. After failing to return immediately, the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Aurora issued a maritime notice regarding his disappearance.

The Dinalungan MPS said Montesa and the fishermen who rescued Querijero are residents of Sitio Cemento, Barangay Zabali in Baler. The group immediately reported the rescue of the missing fisherman to the authorities.

Querijero tried to catch fish in his small boat but was caught during the onslaught of typhoon “Enteng.” He was rescued using some tools as a flotation device as his boat was nowhere to be seen during the rescue. The fisherman was immediately given medical attention.

Maritime notice CGS Aurora-0924-003, the notice regarding the disappearance of Querijero, also cited that another ship is missing. The notice said a fishing boat, FB Zshan, departed Infanta, Quezon on 18 August 2024, with 15 crew members and a boat captain onboard for fishing venture at their Pacific fishing grounds.

The notice cited that the boat captain was advised to seek shelter due to tropical storm “Enteng” “but subsequently lost contact.”