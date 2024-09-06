lyf awarded two Guinness World Records

lyf, the experience-led co-living hospitality brand of Ascott Limited, has been awarded two Guinness World Records for its origami displays.

The distinctions come as Lyf is celebrating its first anniversary in the Philippines.

On 29 August, Kazuyoshi Kirimura, official Guinness World Record adjudicator, recognized Lyf Cebu with the “largest display of origami sharks” award because of its 12,479 origami sharks on display.