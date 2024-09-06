lyf awarded two Guinness World Records

lyf, the experience-led co-living hospitality brand of Ascott Limited, has been awarded two Guinness World Records for its origami displays.
The distinctions come as Lyf is celebrating its first anniversary in the Philippines.
On 29 August, Kazuyoshi Kirimura, official Guinness World Record adjudicator, recognized Lyf Cebu with the “largest display of origami sharks” award because of its 12,479 origami sharks on display.
Lyf Malate Manila, meanwhile, received the “largest display of origami stars” award for the 100,000 origami stars decorating the hotel.
“Words cannot do justice to what was achieved by Lyf and its community in these two days. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, a dream that became a miraculous reality through the phenomenal effort of the most outstanding community, colleagues and partners anyone could hope for,” Joyce Agsaway, director of Operational Excellence for Lyf Malate Manila, said.
Lyf has partnered with Junknot’s Willie Garcia to upcycle the origami sharks and stars into new displays.