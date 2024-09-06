Loose firearms surrendered

ZAMBOANGA CITY — At least seven different types of weapons and ammunition, including two explosives, were voluntarily surrendered by loose firearms holders in M’lang municipality, Cotabato province, after the military stepped up its campaign against illegal firearms.

Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, commander of the 90th Infantry Battalion, said Thursday that loose gun holders surrendered their firearms and explosives to the military in Barangay Dugong on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program of the 90th IB and M’lang Municipal Police Station negotiated for the peaceful surrender of firearms to the government.

Residents and the barangay council also worked with the security sector to eradicate loose firearms in M’lang municipality.

Among the surrendered firearms were an M14 Rifle, two RPG Launchers, two Garand Springfield Rifles, a Sniper Rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, ammunition, and explosives.

The war equipment was presented to Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, 602nd Infantry Brigade Commander, and M’lang Municipal Mayor Russel Abonado in a program held at the Barangay Covered Court.