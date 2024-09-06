Lone drug suspect busted in Makati

The Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (SPDDEU), in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Southern District Office and Sub-Station 1 of the Makati City Police Station, arrested a lone suspect in a buy-bust operation in Makati City.

The operation was conducted on the evening of 5 September 2024. According to reports, at approximately 11:00 PM, the operation took place in the parking lot of a supermarket in Barangay Singkamas, Makati City.

The target of the operation was a 41-year-old high-value drug pusher known by the alias "Mel."

The operation resulted in the confiscation of one transparent plastic bag containing approximately 50 grams of a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, with an estimated street value of ₱340,000. Additionally, the team seized a ₱500 bill used in the transaction, boodle money consisting of a ₱500 bill and 54 ₱1,000 bills, and a Realme Android phone.

This effort aligns with the Philippine National Police's campaign, "Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang Gusto ng Pulis Ligtas ka!" under PGen Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, Chief PNP. It also supports the heightened and strategic operations of the National Capital Region Police Office, led by Regional Director PMGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Southern Police District and its partners in the fight against illegal drugs and in ensuring public safety.

The seized items will be turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for further examination. A complaint for violation of Section 5 under Article II of RA 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, will be filed against the suspect before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.