Limay port collection hits target

PORT OF LIMAY, Bataan— The Port of Limay has surpassed its revenue target for August, collecting P12.6 billion which exceeded the official collection target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

Collector Atty. Kriden Balgomera said Friday that the port collected P12,630,477,787.48, surpassing the DBCC target of P11,745,900,000 by 7.53 percent.

Balgomera attributed the success to concerted efforts and increased shipment volume. The Port of Limay is a major source of income for the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

From January to August 2023, the BoC collected P75.642 billion, exceeding the DBCC target by 4.7 percent, which represents a P3.367 billion surplus.

Compared to the previous year, the BoC’s revenue grew by 4.24 percent from January to August 2023, reaching P23.678 billion.

The BoC attributed the impressive collection performance to efficient customs operations, enhanced trade activities and robust revenue collection measures implemented by the agency.

It added that the agency’s performance demonstrates its commitment to fiscal responsibility and its role in contributing to the country’s economic growth. These achievements will fund essential government projects and services.