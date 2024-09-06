Journey to Mary

In times of uncertainty and despair, many of us instinctively turn to our mothers for comfort and guidance. It’s a universal truth that resonates deeply with our human experience, and it’s beautifully encapsulated in the words of Rev. Fr. Howard John Tarrayo. As he explained the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary in our lives, he made a moving analogy with the famous Beatles song “Let It Be”: “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”
For Fr. Tarrayo, this line holds more than just lyrical beauty—it captures the essence of Mama Mary’s role as a spiritual mother. “When we are troubled, when we are in despair, kanino ba tayo pupunta (to whom do we run to)? Di ba sa nanay natin (To our mother, right)? And our mothers give us words of wisdom, bringing us peace: ‘Hayaan mo na, ako na ang bahala (Don’t worry, I’ll take care of it).’ That’s exactly what our mothers do, and in our faith, the Blessed Virgin Mary is just like that. She is always praying for us as a mother.”
Fr. Tarrayo went on to explain the significant role that Mary plays in the Catholic faith, a role established by divine choice. “Ang Mahal na Birhen Maria, siya ang pinili ng Diyos para maging Ina ng Panginoong Hesukristo (God chose the Blessed Virgin Mary to be the mother of Christ),” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE. This divine selection is why Catholics uphold the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, which teaches that from the very moment of her conception, Mary was free from original sin, making her the pure vessel chosen to bring the Savior into the world.
The Marian dogmas are central to understanding Mary’s role in salvation history. These include her Divine Motherhood, affirmed by the Council of Ephesus in 431 A.D., which declares Mary as the Theotokos or God-bearer. Her Perpetual Virginity, upheld by the Church Fathers, emphasizes that Mary remained a virgin before, during and after the birth of Christ. The Immaculate Conception, formally defined by Pope Pius IX in 1854, and her Assumption, body and soul into heaven, defined by Pope Pius XII in 1950, further highlight her unique role in the divine plan.
Reflecting on these dogmas, Fr. Tarrayo noted, “From the Four Marian dogma of the Blessed Virgin Mary, it seems impossible for a human being to do, pero nagawa ng isang tao (but one person was able to do it). That’s why Mama Mary is a good role model to us.” He emphasized that Mary, in her simplicity and humility, shows us that even in our human limitations, we can achieve greatness by striving to be good and kind to others.
Fr. Tarrayo reminded the faithful that devotion to Mary is not an end in itself but a path that leads closer to Jesus. “Ang debosyon kay Mahal na Birhen Maria ay (The devotion to Mama Mary is) not for her, but an aid to know Jesus. Nanay ni Hesus yan eh (That is the mother of Jesus). Sino ang makakatanggi sa nanay (Who can refuse a mother)?”
As the Catholic Church commemorates the birthdays of only three individuals—John the Baptist, Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary, whose birthday day is celebrated tomorrow, 8 September, the DAILY TRIBUNE presents a list of 10 churches you can visit:
Immaculate Conception Malolos Cathedral, Bulacan
A notable place to consider Mary’s chastity and her role as the Mother of God, this old Malolos cathedral is well-known for its ties to the Immaculate Conception dogma.
Our Lady of Peñafrancia Basilica, Naga
This basilica is a great place to practice Marian devotion because it is the home of “Ina,” the venerated patroness of Bicol, who gathers thousands of devotees, especially during the Peñafrancia Festival.
Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag, Pangasinan
As a symbol of Mary’s function as a consoling mother, this basilica is a highly revered pilgrimage place where pilgrims come to ask for Mary’s intercession, particularly for healing and miracles.
Our Lady of La Salette Shrine, Silang, Cavite
This peaceful shrine is dedicated to the apparition of Mary at La Salette and is a serene place to meditate on her messages of reconciliation and love.
National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Makati
Dedicated to the Celestial Patroness of the Philippines, this vibrant shrine is a hub for Marian devotion, especially for those seeking maternal guidance and protection.
National Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Baclaran
Known for its Wednesday novenas, Baclaran Church is a pilgrimage site where countless devotees turn to Mary for unceasing help and miraculous intercession.
National Shrine and Cathedral of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, Antipolo
Famous for its connection to travelers, this shrine is where devotees seek Mary’s protection and blessings for safe journeys.
National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, Quezon City
A place of healing and prayer, this shrine is dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes, where many come to seek physical and spiritual comfort.
Regina Rica, Tanay
Nestled in the mountains of Tanay, this serene sanctuary is dedicated to Our Lady at Rica. She is called as Regina Rosarii, the Latin version of Queen of the Rosary, offering a tranquil retreat with panoramic views, spiritual reflection and a giant statue of Mary and Jesus.
Simala Shrine, Sibonga, Cebu
A majestic pilgrimage site, known for its miraculous history and stunning architecture, where devotees flock to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary.
No matter where you go to celebrate her birthday, remember that in every local church, the Blessed Virgin Mary’s presence is honored and celebrated, reflecting her lasting importance in the life of the Church and in the hearts of the faithful.