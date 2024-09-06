Journey to Mary

Fr. Tarrayo went on to explain the significant role that Mary plays in the Catholic faith, a role established by divine choice. “Ang Mahal na Birhen Maria, siya ang pinili ng Diyos para maging Ina ng Panginoong Hesukristo (God chose the Blessed Virgin Mary to be the mother of Christ),” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE. This divine selection is why Catholics uphold the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, which teaches that from the very moment of her conception, Mary was free from original sin, making her the pure vessel chosen to bring the Savior into the world.

The Marian dogmas are central to understanding Mary’s role in salvation history. These include her Divine Motherhood, affirmed by the Council of Ephesus in 431 A.D., which declares Mary as the Theotokos or God-bearer. Her Perpetual Virginity, upheld by the Church Fathers, emphasizes that Mary remained a virgin before, during and after the birth of Christ. The Immaculate Conception, formally defined by Pope Pius IX in 1854, and her Assumption, body and soul into heaven, defined by Pope Pius XII in 1950, further highlight her unique role in the divine plan.

Reflecting on these dogmas, Fr. Tarrayo noted, “From the Four Marian dogma of the Blessed Virgin Mary, it seems impossible for a human being to do, pero nagawa ng isang tao (but one person was able to do it). That’s why Mama Mary is a good role model to us.” He emphasized that Mary, in her simplicity and humility, shows us that even in our human limitations, we can achieve greatness by striving to be good and kind to others.

Fr. Tarrayo reminded the faithful that devotion to Mary is not an end in itself but a path that leads closer to Jesus. “Ang debosyon kay Mahal na Birhen Maria ay (The devotion to Mama Mary is) not for her, but an aid to know Jesus. Nanay ni Hesus yan eh (That is the mother of Jesus). Sino ang makakatanggi sa nanay (Who can refuse a mother)?”

As the Catholic Church commemorates the birthdays of only three individuals—John the Baptist, Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary, whose birthday day is celebrated tomorrow, 8 September, the DAILY TRIBUNE presents a list of 10 churches you can visit: