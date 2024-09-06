Japan razes Gilas Youth

Gilas Pilipinas Youth's campaign in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup after an 61-85 loss to Japan in the playoff match at the Prince Hamza Sports Hall in Amman late Friday (Manila time).
The Japanese ignited a 14-4 run at the start of the second quarter for a 32-23 lead with three minutes and 23 seconds left in the second quarter and never looked back.
Japan dominated the rebounding department, 41-29, and scored 44 points in the paint.
Leon Watanabe led the pack with 15 points and six rebounds while Riku Segawa had 13 points and four assists as Japan advanced to the quarterfinal.
Mark Airick Reyes Esperanza scored 16 points for Gilas Youth as their aspirations to qualify for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup were shattered.