I’ll be home for Christmas

True to its vision of “create a better everyday life for many people,” IKEA Philippines continues to step up with its Swedish home furnishing brand’s proactive effort in making home life easier and more affordable for many Filipino families.

According to the IKEA Life at Home Report 2023, 43 percent of Filipinos are most concerned about their household finances and disposable income. Additionally, 38 percent of Filipinos say that not having enough money to care for their home is a major reason that makes them feel less in control of their daily lives.

To help Filipinos get more for their pesos and make life at home more comfortable, starting 1 September, IKEA will be marking down prices on some of its items. About 2,000 of 9,753 products, which is 20 percent of the IKEA product range, will be available at even lower prices.