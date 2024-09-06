I’ll be home for Christmas

True to its vision of “create a better everyday life for many people,” IKEA Philippines continues to step up with its Swedish home furnishing brand’s proactive effort in making home life easier and more affordable for many Filipino families.
According to the IKEA Life at Home Report 2023, 43 percent of Filipinos are most concerned about their household finances and disposable income. Additionally, 38 percent of Filipinos say that not having enough money to care for their home is a major reason that makes them feel less in control of their daily lives.
To help Filipinos get more for their pesos and make life at home more comfortable, starting 1 September, IKEA will be marking down prices on some of its items. About 2,000 of 9,753 products, which is 20 percent of the IKEA product range, will be available at even lower prices.
Filipinos can expect the same great quality IKEA has been known for in the lower-price lineup, which includes the SKOGSFRÄKEN pillow that ensures maximum comfort for better sleep; Murvel shoe organizer, a perfect solution for storing shoes in style and saving space; Bestamma food container with lid offering a simple and reliable storage solution for packed meals or leftovers; fast-drying Vagsjon hand-towel that adds a touch of softness and style to the bathroom with its pure cotton material; Middagsmat pot with lid makes cooking easier and more enjoyable with its fast-heating and lightweight design; and the Afjall foam mattress that offers superior comfort and support for a restful sleep.
IKEA Philippines’ cost of truck delivery nationwide is now a fixed price of P600, which is down from the previous maximum of P1,990. Additionally, click & collect services are now free of charge (previously P590) at all IKEA collection points nationwide, inluding those in Pasay City, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Zambales, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Misamis Oriental.
Moreover, customers who visit IKEA Pasay City can enjoy lower prices on select food offerings, such as meatless lasagna for just P99 (previously P199) and a hotdog with drinks combo for only P59 (previously P79).
“Our commitment to making quality home essentials more affordable is a reflection of our dedication to the many Filipinos. This early Christmas price drop is our way of helping families navigate the holiday season with greater ease and joy,” Gerard Jansen, country retail director for IKEA Philippines and Singapore, said.
Visit IKEA Pasay City or the IKEA online store at www.IKEA.ph.