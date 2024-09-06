Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Joe Biden’s son Hunter pleaded guilty in a tax evasion trial on Thursday, without reaching the deal he had sought with prosecutors, in a case that has been an embarrassment for the US president.

The 54-year-old admitted nine counts related to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes over the past decade, money that prosecutors said he splurged instead on luxury living, sex workers and a drug habit.

The pleas came on the day jury selection for a trial had been due to start, and hours after Biden had offered to plead guilty in the hope of striking a deal that might keep him out of prison.

But no deal materialized and Biden made the pleas in open court.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi set sentencing for 16 December. Biden faces up to 17 years in prison and a fine in excess of $1 million.

A trial had been expected to re-hash sordid details of a life that the defendant and his family — including the president — have long acknowledged had gone off the rails.

“I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment,” US media reported Biden saying in a statement.

“Prosecutors were focused not on justice but on dehumanizing me for my actions during my addiction.”

Biden, who lives in Malibu, said his drug addiction was “not an excuse, but it is an explanation for some of my failures at issue in this case.”

“I have been clean and sober for more than five years because I have had the love and support of my family.”

“I can never repay them for showing up for me and helping me through my worst moments.”

“But I can protect them from being publicly humiliated for my failures.”

Biden has already spent a chunk of 2024 in court, having been convicted in Delaware of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun — an act that is a felony.

He has yet to be sentenced for that crime, and could face up to 25 years imprisonment.

President Biden has the power to pardon his son, but has said he would not do so.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that his position had not changed.

“It is still very much a ‘no’,” she said.