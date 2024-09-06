FROM WATER TO WEAR: How Project Nova is making waves in sustainable fashion

A vision beyond ArteFino

Project Nova was first introduced at the ArteFino Festival. ArteFino’s initiative aims to empower artisan entrepreneurs in local creative and handicraft communities by offering financial support and guidance on product innovation and marketing strategies.

Donaire’s fellow guide kayaks set out to explore how they could extend the life of their equipment beyond its intended purpose.

“It had always been part of our company’s plan to go circular — to repurpose and reuse,” said Donaire during an interview on Pairfect, the Daily Tribune’s digital show airing every Friday at 2 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the usual bustle of tourism came to a halt. This unexpected downtime gave the team the opportunity to delve into their creative side.

“Before 2020, we were already considering working with designers to create bags from these materials,” Donaire shared.

He added that with extra time during the pandemic, they decided to learn skills on YouTube, from hand stitching to how to work on discarded materials.