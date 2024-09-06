FROM WATER TO WEAR: How Project Nova is making waves in sustainable fashion

Who would have thought that kayaks, once used for beach adventures, could get a second life as a daily necessity?
Project Nova is doing just that, turning old inflatable kayaks into stylish and durable bags, proving that sustainability and creativity can go hand in hand.
Rey Donaire, the visionary of Project Nova a seasoned kayak guide with over 10 years of experience in the industry, says Project Nova transforms discarded kayaks into unique, functional pieces that resonate with eco-conscious consumers.
A vision beyond ArteFino
Project Nova was first introduced at the ArteFino Festival. ArteFino’s initiative aims to empower artisan entrepreneurs in local creative and handicraft communities by offering financial support and guidance on product innovation and marketing strategies.
Donaire’s fellow guide kayaks set out to explore how they could extend the life of their equipment beyond its intended purpose.
“It had always been part of our company’s plan to go circular — to repurpose and reuse,” said Donaire during an interview on Pairfect, the Daily Tribune’s digital show airing every Friday at 2 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the usual bustle of tourism came to a halt. This unexpected downtime gave the team the opportunity to delve into their creative side.
“Before 2020, we were already considering working with designers to create bags from these materials,” Donaire shared.
He added that with extra time during the pandemic, they decided to learn skills on YouTube, from hand stitching to how to work on discarded materials.
The creative process
The process of turning kayaks into bags is anything but straightforward. Donaire told DAILY TRIBUNE that the material is tough and costly to work with.
“If we were to use machines, it would cost us, and with frequent brownouts and power outages, hand-stitching became our reliable option,” he said.
Every piece is meticulously hand-stitched from start to finish, a labor-intensive process that requires punching holes into the material and carefully stitching it together.
“We often feel like we’re reverse engineering. It’s about understanding the material’s limitations and then letting it guide the design.”
One of the major challenges the team faced was breaking down the kayaks. According to Rey, it wasn’t as simple as just discarding the kayaks; they had to clean, disassemble and carefully assess which parts were suitable for the bags.
Initially, they tried using any section, but over time, they discovered which parts worked best for specific designs. Though it was a meticulous and time-consuming process, it also made each piece distinct and unique.
Community and collaboration
Project Nova is more than just a brand; it’s a community effort. The team comprises tourist guides and workers from the tourism industry in Bohol, all coming together to support one another during challenging times.
“This group isn’t just about making bags, we are about supporting each other and pushing our boundaries. We constantly challenge ourselves to see how far we can go beyond kayaking. It’s not just about taking tourists out on the water anymore; it’s about creating something meaningful together.” Donaire added.
By repurposing kayaks into bags, Project Nova not only reduces waste but also supports local artisans in the community. Their commitment to zero waste and sustainable practices is evident in every product they make.
”We’re always looking for ways to improve and innovate. Whether it’s pairing kayak material with other discarded fabrics or refining our hand-stitching skills, we’re dedicated to making each bag a work of art,” Donaire emphasized.
A sustainable future
Since its inception, Project Nova has produced a range of products, including bike bags and everyday carry bags, all made from inflatable kayaks. Each item tells a story of resilience, creativity and a commitment to sustainability.
Donaire said he was very proud of what they’ve accomplished as a team. Every bag is a testament to our journey and the belief that with some creativity, it can turn something discarded into something valuable.
Project Nova’s approach to upcycling offers a fresh perspective on sustainability in fashion. By working with durable yet discarded materials, they highlight the potential of turning waste into something beautiful and functional.
It’s a reminder that sustainability isn’t just about recycling; it’s about reimagining what’s possible.
As the team continues to grow and refine its craft, Project Nova inspires those looking to make a positive impact. Whether on the water or in the workshop. Rey and his team are proving that with passion, persistence, and a bit of ingenuity, there’s no limit to what can be achieved.
In a world increasingly aware of environmental impact, Project Nova’s innovative approach to upcycling offers a hopeful glimpse into the future of sustainable fashion. By turning kayaks into bags, they’re not just making waves — they’re making a statement.
Project Nova showcased their innovative concept of transforming kayaks into bags at the ArteFino Fair 2024.