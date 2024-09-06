Ford Philippines has new chief in Simoes

Ford Motor Company has announced the appointment of Pedro Simoes as managing director, Ford Group Philippines, effective 1 December.

Simoes is currently marketing, commercial vehicle and fleet director, Ford Middle East. He will succeed Michael “Mike” Breen who will be repatriating back to the US.

Pedro will relocate to Manila and will report directly to Yukontorn “Vickie” Wisadkosin, president, Ford ASEAN and Asia Pacific Distributor Markets.

In his new role, Simoes will be responsible for continuing to drive Ford’s growth in the Philippines, including sustaining the strong momentum for Ford brand, further enhancing the ownership and aftersales experience, and fostering strong relationships with dealer partners to better serve our Ford customers.