For the social good

At the wake of the devastating typhoon “Carina,” DigiPlus Interactive mobilized substantial resources through BingoPlus Foundation, its social development arm, to support affected communities and strengthen barangay resilience for the upcoming typhoon season.

The NCR and impacted provinces received critical goods from the foundation, benefiting 75,800 households.

Employee volunteers known as “digibuddies” participated in relief distribution and repackaging efforts in barangays located in Marikina, Valenzuela, Navotas, Rizal, Bulacan and Pampanga.

In addition, the charity supported 787 homeless people who were rescued and placed in halfway houses by donating milk and rice to the DSWD Pag-Abot Center and other shelters for elderly and abandoned children.

These programs fit in with the foundation’s community resilience advocacy pillar.

The focus of the BingoPlus Foundation’s Barangay Bigayan initiatives was to strengthen the resilience of communities that were at risk.

In collaboration with Waves 4 Water, 610 people in Bulacan’s Norzagaray neighborhood — including those who belong to the roving Dumagat community — were given rainwater collecting tanks and home water filtering systems.

In light of the effects of climate change, the project sought to provide barangays with sustainable access to clean water.

Furthermore, the children of Dike Adwas Elementary School received emergency go bags and disaster preparedness training in a fun and engaging way through the donation of “Masters of Disaster” learning game sets designed by the Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation.

These efforts underscore the companies’ commitment to not only provide immediate relief but also to invest in long-term resilience and disaster preparedness.

The ongoing support aligns with the P10-million commitment made during BingoPlus Day in Cebu, which continues to assist affected Filipinos in their recovery.