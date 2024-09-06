FNG Yume at Riverpark: Japanese-inspired living

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG) recently broke ground on Yume at Riverpark, its inaugural horizontal development in Cavite.
This landmark project marks FNG’s first venture into horizontal residential developments, combining the innovative design philosophies of Filipino and Japanese architects.
The ceremony was attended by general manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Masaya Hirao, president of Federal Land NRE Global Thomas Mirasol, Urban Planning & Design Group head of Federal Land NRE Global Arch. Gilbert Berba, Technical Execution Group head of Federal Land Alvin Ty, deputy general manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Yasuhiro Ohira, manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Kazumasa Nishida, and local officials Cavite Representative Antonio “Ony” Ferrer, General Trias City Mayor Luis “Jon-Jon” Ferrer IV and General Trias Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen.
Encompassing 18 hectares of expansive grounds, Yume at Riverpark unfolds as a sprawling horizontal residential enclave nestled within Riverpark North. As FNG’s inaugural project in Cavite, Yume aims to be a unique, Japanese-inspired neighborhood that offers the perfect setting for families to grow and thrive.
Yume, or “dream” in Japanese, represents the epitome of “freshness” across its 18-hectare residential village. It will have 296 lots ranging from 300 to 527 sqm and offer modern Japanese contemporary design rooted in minimalist principles, clean lines and natural materials. Its Filipino-Japanese architecture is a product of a harmonious collaboration between renowned UDS Japan and the Philippines’ Ed Calma.
Amenities include clubhouse, lounge, function room, multi-purpose hall, wellness spa (jacuzzi and sauna), swimming pool, pocket parks, kids central, outdoor fitness areas, multi-purpose court, open lawn and Japanese garden. Underway is the completion of the Open Canal Interchange in 2025. Also included in the pipeline are plans for an Adventure Park, partner school and church.
Yume’s layout boasts a sprawling central park, extensive green spaces, tranquil fitness areas and winding pathways — all developed to nurture a serene atmosphere that encourages a harmonious vibrant lifestyle.