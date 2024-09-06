FNG Yume at Riverpark: Japanese-inspired living

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG) recently broke ground on Yume at Riverpark, its inaugural horizontal development in Cavite.

This landmark project marks FNG’s first venture into horizontal residential developments, combining the innovative design philosophies of Filipino and Japanese architects.

The ceremony was attended by general manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Masaya Hirao, president of Federal Land NRE Global Thomas Mirasol, Urban Planning & Design Group head of Federal Land NRE Global Arch. Gilbert Berba, Technical Execution Group head of Federal Land Alvin Ty, deputy general manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Yasuhiro Ohira, manager of Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Kazumasa Nishida, and local officials Cavite Representative Antonio “Ony” Ferrer, General Trias City Mayor Luis “Jon-Jon” Ferrer IV and General Trias Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen.