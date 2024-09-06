Florence Lipa Launched

Anew development is on the rise at Lipa, Batangas.
Florence Lipa, by NextAsia, is located just 88 kilometers from Manila, with Plaridel Road running parallel to the Calabarzon Expressway. This provides excellent connectivity to major access roads such as SLEX and Star Tollway, seamlessly complementing the current infrastructure development in the city.
“Lipa City is a growing real estate market, and Florence Lipa represents an outstanding opportunity for both investors and homebuyers. This development offers proximity to schools and universities, leisure establishments, dining outlets, hospitals, and commercial centers, creating a unique and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents,” Dustin Carreon, NextAsia chief operating officer, said.
Florence Lipa is a significant undertaking, with a project value of P3.5 billion and projected duration of four years. It is NXT GREEN certified, equipped with broadband-ready infrastructure, solar-powered streetlights and provisions for EV charging stations.
With functional layouts and customizable interiors, Florence Lipa caters to diverse resident needs, blending modern living with traditional values. The development will feature a unique lifestyle hub and amenities, including a jogging path, playground, climbing pod, sungka, giant chess, a basketball court with pickleball lines, a multipurpose hall and swimming facilities with both adult and kiddie pools.
“Florence Lipa by NextAsia is not just a development; it is a promise of a better future. We look forward to seeing this project come to life and the vibrant community it will undoubtedly create,” Carreon concludes.