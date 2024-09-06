Florence Lipa Launched

Florence Lipa is a significant undertaking, with a project value of P3.5 billion and projected duration of four years. It is NXT GREEN certified, equipped with broadband-ready infrastructure, solar-powered streetlights and provisions for EV charging stations.

With functional layouts and customizable interiors, Florence Lipa caters to diverse resident needs, blending modern living with traditional values. The development will feature a unique lifestyle hub and amenities, including a jogging path, playground, climbing pod, sungka, giant chess, a basketball court with pickleball lines, a multipurpose hall and swimming facilities with both adult and kiddie pools.

“Florence Lipa by NextAsia is not just a development; it is a promise of a better future. We look forward to seeing this project come to life and the vibrant community it will undoubtedly create,” Carreon concludes.