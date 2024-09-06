Fake 'UP grad' draws flak after UPD Student Council disowns her

A netizen named Neo drew flak on social media following her pretentious post that became controversial.

It was during the last weekend of July when the University of the Philippines - Diliman (UPD) was holding its commencement exercises that Neo posted an album named "BAMC MEMORIES!", containing photos of her alleged UP graduation day.

"Officially a graduate, and I did it my way -- against all odds!" She wrote in the caption.

The post might have reached the college and the student council that prompted the issuance of statements about individuals pretending to be part of their community.

UP Diliman's College of Mass Communication (CMC) on Sunday said that it was aware a particular individual who has been claiming to be a graduate of "Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication, major in Journalism" on Facebook.

"This person is not in our list of graduates. Please also be advised that we do not have such a program," the college said on 25 August.

Currently, no Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication, major in Journalism is offered at UPD.

UP CMC confirmed that a group had tried joining the college recognition ceremony but was stopped when the person in graduation attire wasn't on the graduate list.

Although no names were dropped, netizens were quick to point at Neo as the fake 'UP graduate.'

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the pressure to meet family expectations, especially among the younger generation, who often fear disappointing their parents.

Neo, like many in her generation, felt an immense pressure to meet her family's expectations. To avoid disappointment, she falsely claimed to have graduated from the country's top university in hopes of gaining approval and validation. However, this move backfired, leading to public backlash and further scrutiny of her actions.

On the same day, an online user apologized on Threads for "using" the university's name.

“Pasensya na po sa lahat at sa paggamit ko ng pangalan ng school [niyo], pinagsisisihan ko po na ginawa ko ‘yun, Lalo ko lang po pinahiya sarili ko. Pasensya [na po] talaga,” user @cess_neo said.

“Alam [na po ng] nanay ko [nangyari], sa dami ng nagme-message sa kanya. Sana po mapatawad [niyo] ‘ko sa ginawa ko. Pasensya [na po] talaga,” she added.