Do not politicize aid provision, says Baguio tourism chief

BAGUIO CITY — As typhoons and different types of crises continue to disproportionately impact the Filipino poor, politicians take every opportunity to project their concern as elections loom.

Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) chief Gladys Vergara said that the distribution of financial aid and government-funded packages to the needy should not be used by politicians as a venue to pursue their vested interests.

Vergara appealed to government agencies, especially those handling financial aid distribution, not to allow crooked politicians to use their services for political gain.

She also stressed the importance of transparency in public service and good governance for the best interests of the people.

The Baguio tourism chief also expressed concerns about reports of city officials allegedly hijacking the distribution of financial aid or assistance and projecting such actions as their own projects or programs.

She said these practices are part of traditional politics or a form of patronage politics.