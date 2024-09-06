Depleted Bolts aim to sustain energy

Game today:

(Panabo Multipurpose Tourism,

Sports and Cultural Center)

6 p.m. — Meralco vs Magnolia

Meralco got through the first half of the double-round robin play in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup with a good run despite a decimated lineup due to injuries.

With the playoffs race entering the crucial stretch, the Bolts try to sustain their momentum when they shoot for a fourth straight win and the solo lead against a Magnolia side that is parading a new import in Shabazz Muhammad on Saturday in Davao del Norte.

The two teams meet at 6 p.m. at the Panabo Multipurpose Tourism, Sports and Cultural Center.

Meralco, which will still be missing the services of Aaron Black (knee), Raymond Almazan (knee), Allein Maliksi (knee) and forward Cliff Hodge (back), is coming in with the same next-man-up mentality.

“It’s next man up, it’s opportunities for other guys all around and they’re taking advantage of it. We have to work and have everyone pitch in,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo said.

“Throughout the season teams get injured all the time, we have ours now, so we’re dealing with that.”

The Bolts have no problem with a depleted lineup as other players are stepping up to help Allen Durham, Chris Banchero and Chris Newsome on offense.

Last Wednesday, it was Anjo Caram’s turn to shine, scattering 11 of his 16 points in the pivotal third set to set the tone for Meralco’s 116-88 battering of Converge for a 4-1 win-loss record on top of the standings tied with defending champion TNT.

The Bolts topped the Hotshots bannered by import Glenn Robinson III in their first meeting back on 18 August to kick off the season.

But Trillo knows that Magnolia will be coming in full of confidence after scoring back-to-back wins.

“We’re going up against a very strong team in our next game. It’s hard to win an out-of-town game against Magnolia. But we’re trying to take as many wins as we can to hold the fort so hopefully the other guys can get back,” he said.

The Hotshots after blowing hot and cold seem to have found their rhythm.

Magnolia overcame import-less NorthPort, 105-94, last Wednesday with reinforcement Glenn Robison III conniving with sophomore Zav Lucero and Paul Lee in a late fourth quarter breakaway.