DENR kicks off regional conference

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — More than 160 environmental planners (EnP) participated in the recently concluded regional conference of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) here.

According to regional executive director Ralph Pablo, the regional conference, dubbed “Environmental Planners at the Forefront of Climate Change,” aims to create a greener and more sustainable New Philippines.

Pablo shared his expertise on environmental planning, discussing the significance of the profession to climate action.

“Environmental planners can facilitate sustainable development projects by staying abreast of current regulations and designing plans that align with them,” Pablo said, noting that EnPs are an important tool in establishing sustainable communities and protecting the environment.

He also urged the participants to integrate the profession of environmental planning into safeguarding communities and creating management plans for both natural and man-made disasters, as well as to promote safety by improving readiness for catastrophes.

“As environmental planners, you are the thoughtful and committed group empowered to create meaningful change. The plans you design and the policies you advocate for are not just blueprints for today, but legacies for future generations,” Pablo said.

Aside from Pablo, Environmental Management Bureau regional director Martin Jose Despi discussed the importance of environmental impact assessment in building environmentally sound establishments.

Meanwhile, the DENR in Zambales recently distributed land titles to residents of Barangay Baloganon, Masinloc.

Pablo said that the “Titling on Wheels” initiative is being implemented to expedite the processing and issuance of public land patents to qualified beneficiaries, making the Department’s frontline service more accessible to the public.

“This land titling program will ultimately lead to economic progress by providing security and increased productivity for the people,” the executive director said.