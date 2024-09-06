‘Deep’ cleaning

Aboitiz Land has introduced Project Rake, a major step toward environmental conservation.

By encouraging sustainable practices and community involvement, the project seeks to improve environmental cleanup and conservation activities at Seafront Residences.

The goals are to protect marine turtles by keeping an eye on nesting sites and teaching the public about conservation techniques; organize regular cleanups to remove waste and debris from the ocean; and involve the neighborhood and local community in environmental responsibility through volunteer work, awareness campaigns and educational initiatives.

Project Rake uses the Surf Rake, a beach-cleaning machine capable of picking up and holding 3,500 pounds of marine debris.

It moves across the sand, leaving behind fine sand and a cleaner beach.

The memorandum of understanding outlines how Aboitiz Land lends the Surf Rake to neighboring communities, eliminating the need for hand labor and saving time and money, making it a cost-efficient solution.

The Surf Rake is reliable, easy to use, maintain and environmentally friendly, making it the least intrusive mechanical beach cleaning method available.

Seafront Residences, located in San Juan, Batangas is more than just a premium beachside development; it is home to long-term conservation efforts for the endangered pawikans, or sea turtles.

Project Rake is just one of the many projects that help solidify Aboitiz Land’s commitment to innovating ways to promote enduring environmental conservation efforts, demonstrating how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change in community sustainability.

It stands as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing environmental challenges, showcasing the importance of preserving our natural heritage for future generations.