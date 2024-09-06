Deconstructing Divina

“I concur,” he said, eyes twinkling at what might be construed as an impertinent question, though not for Atty. Nilo Divina, who gamely took on a barrage of questions from the Life staff.

He was asked, “Do you ever say ‘I object’ to your wife every time you have an argument?’”

Dean Divina, as he is popularly called in the DAILY TRIBUNE offices, laughingly said it does not hurt one’s manhood to agree to his wife if it would keep the harmony.

The DivinaLaw Managing Partner and University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law Dean was being feted in the paper’s Makati headquarters for his big win at this year’s Stevies’ 2024 International Business Awards -- one of the most coveted recognitions worldwide.

Among other accolades, Atty. Divina was the lone recipient of the Gold Award for Achievement in Web Writing/Content for his A Dose of Law — a regular biweekly column published in DAILY TRIBUNE every Monday and Friday.

Of course, DAILY TRIBUNE celebrates this big win. After all, A Dose of Law has published 656 articles since its inception in June 2018, garnering over three million page views. The column even bred a Spotify podcast and TikTok series.

DAILY TRIBUNE officers, editors and staff gathered around Divina, congratulating him for his latest success, peppering him with questions such as those that the Life staff cooked up to dig deep into the man’s cool, unruffled exterior.

Watch out for the full interview in the coming days!