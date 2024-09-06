Daily Tribune photographer elected PPA president

DAILY TRIBUNE photographer Yummie Dingding has been elected president of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (PPA).

At a grand ceremony held at Malacañan Palace on 27 August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the oath-taking of the PPA's newly elected officers.

They are Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), and Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files).

Board members include Ryan Baldemor (Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jonas Sulit (Abante), Revoli Cortez (Manila Standard), Mike Alquinto (Manila Times), and Mark Balmores (Manila Bulletin).