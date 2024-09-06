LIFE

Daily Tribune photographer elected PPA president

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulates newly elected PPA president, Yummie Dingding of Daily Tribune.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulates newly elected PPA president, Yummie Dingding of Daily Tribune.
Published on

DAILY TRIBUNE photographer Yummie Dingding has been elected president of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (PPA).

At a grand ceremony held at Malacañan Palace on 27 August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the oath-taking of the PPA's newly elected officers.

They are Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), and Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files).

Board members include Ryan Baldemor (Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jonas Sulit (Abante), Revoli Cortez (Manila Standard), Mike Alquinto (Manila Times), and Mark Balmores (Manila Bulletin).

Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).
Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).
Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).
Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).
Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).
Newly-elected officers of the Presidential Photojournalists Association (from left): Ryan Baldemor (board member, Phippine Star), Niño Jesus Orbeta (board member, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marianne Bermudez (secretary, Philippine Daily Inquirer), Jack Burgos (treasurer, Police Files), Yummie Dingding (president, Daily Tribune), Noel Pabalate (vice president, Manila Bulletin), Jonas Sulit (board member, Abante), Revoli Cortez (board member, Mania Standard), Mike Alquinto (board member, Mania Times) and Mark Balmores (board member, Manila Bulletin).

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph