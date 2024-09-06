Cool adventure in Tagaytay

Tagaytay Highlands stands as the pinnacle of exclusive residential living in the Philippines, renowned for its signature log cabins and sweeping mountain views, all set against a backdrop of cool, year-round breezes.
Highlands Residences’ latest masterpiece, the Ochre Tower, is designed to capture the essence of mountain living, while seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor adventures into a singular luxury experience.
Ochre is only one of five mid-rise residential buildings with five to nine floors comprising a composite design inspired by all things Tagaytay Highlands.
Each Ochre unit is thoughtfully designed to provide space that strikes perfect balance between work and leisure. From spacious living rooms meant to encourage bonding with loved ones to tastefully designed bedrooms that offer a retreat from the stresses of daily life, Highlands Residences’ Ochre Tower is built with the uncompromising resident in mind.
Highlands Residences is designed around a central amenity space. This luxury feature boasts of exceptional conveniences that foster outdoor activities within a low-density setting. This means that exploring the world around is the lifestyle roadmap offered right within the community.
The central amenity incorporates convergence points such as the Bonfire area, Sunken Garden and outdoor seating alcoves where one can either lounge and feel the cool mountain air or spend a magical night under a starry sky. Water enthusiasts can also enjoy laps in the pool or a refreshing dip in the kiddie pool. For more adventurous souls, they can enjoy the fresh air while getting physical at the Exercise Area or trek amidst the lush greens of the Nature Trail.
Highlands Residences is a testament to Tagaytay Highlands’ commitment to excellence. SM Prime Holdings subsidiary Highlands Prime, Inc. (HPI), developer of Tagaytay Highlands, has earned accolades like the Bronze Award for Developer of the Year (Luzon) at The Outlook 2023 Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi.
Tagaytay Highlands has also been recognized for its dedication to sustainability and safety, receiving a “Safety Seal” from the City Government of Tagaytay, and HPI being named one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).