Cool adventure in Tagaytay

Tagaytay Highlands stands as the pinnacle of exclusive residential living in the Philippines, renowned for its signature log cabins and sweeping mountain views, all set against a backdrop of cool, year-round breezes.

Highlands Residences’ latest masterpiece, the Ochre Tower, is designed to capture the essence of mountain living, while seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor adventures into a singular luxury experience.

Ochre is only one of five mid-rise residential buildings with five to nine floors comprising a composite design inspired by all things Tagaytay Highlands.

Each Ochre unit is thoughtfully designed to provide space that strikes perfect balance between work and leisure. From spacious living rooms meant to encourage bonding with loved ones to tastefully designed bedrooms that offer a retreat from the stresses of daily life, Highlands Residences’ Ochre Tower is built with the uncompromising resident in mind.