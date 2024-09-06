CONQUER ASIA: JGFP sends 55 jungolfers to 3 different tourneys abroad

In a sport like golf, the only way to keep up with the best in the world is to send players out — against the world.

That looked like what the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) had in mind as it prepares to send 55 junior players to three international tournaments in Singapore, Thailand and China.

“We want to give more players a chance to get overseas exposure while strengthening our ties with our neighbors,” JGFP president Oliver Gan said.

“We believe that the future of golf lies in Asia.”

Jacob Cajita and Tashi Balangauan of Cebu City will banner the 28-player contingent in the Singapore Junior Masters slated 29 September to 2 October at the Laguna National Golf Resort in Singapore.

Geoffrey Tan and Nicole Gaisano Gan, among others, will join the delegation.

A bunch of 24 players, with 10 coming from Mindanao, will then see action in the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Association Thailand Championship on 3 to 6 October at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Isabella Tabanas, Miko Woo and Eliana Dumalaog lead the roster of Filipino competitors in Thailand.

Sebastian Sajuela will join both contingents in Singapore and Thailand tournaments.

Seeing action in the Hainan Junior Golf Tour on 26 to 29 September at the Hainan Oak Forest Golf Club in Hainan, China are Felix Saludar, Jacob Gomez, Jordino Miguel Mesina and Venus de los Santos.

The pivot to Asia is part of the JGFP’s advocacy to grow the game in the country, according to Gan.

Eighteen players competing abroad come from Visayas and Mindanao.

Gan said the JGFP is hoping to organize an international tournament and invite players from Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and China.

The list of players in Singapore are Jacob Cajita, Ace Pascual, Sebastian Sajuela, Seth Koa, Gabriel See, Geoffrey Tan, Gab Lapuz, Tashi Balangauan, Chloe Ang, David Gothong, Mico Ungco, Juanton Cruz, Marco Angheng, Zuri Bagaloyos, Marqaela Dy, Nicole Gan, Bea Lapuz, Kendra Garingalao, Luis Espinosa, Kaleb Go, CC Gonzales, Lucas de Guzman, Zoji Edoc, Samantha Alvarez, Lily Agamata, Brianna Macasaet, Stephanie Gan and Mavis Espedido.

The Thailand delegation is composed of Sebastian Sajuela, Azie Acuna, Enzo Naranjo, Mikaella Guillermo, Elijah Zeus Suzara, Andoni Astor, Roman Yosef Tiongko, Seth Santos, Isabella Tabanas, Eduard Guillermo, Franco Lim, Andrea Rocio Borromeo, Eliana Dumalaog, Mico Deltheo C. Woo, Rafael Yap, Euan Gesta, Alonso Retuerto, Franco Qiu, Claren Quino, Ethan Lago, Lucas Revilleza, Nathan Domingo, Abby Qiu and Sistine Marie Yu.

Carrying the colors in Hainan are Felix Saludar, Jacob Gomez, Jordino Miguel Mesina and Venus de los Santos.