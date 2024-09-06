Cebu wary on rising dengue cases

CEBU CITY — The local government here on Friday said that it is considering declaring a public health emergency due to the continued rise in dengue cases.

Acting Mayor Alvin Garcia said that the City Health Department (CHD) reported 597 dengue cases with eight deaths from January to August.

The city recorded only 27 dengue cases and no deaths during the same period last year, according to CHD head Dr. Daisy Villa.

“We are contemplating placing Cebu City under a public health emergency to caution the people and at the same time, find solutions to stop the further rise of dengue cases,” he said.

Villa said the eight dengue-related deaths were of various ages.