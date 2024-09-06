Bringing nature closer to home

Property builder Damosa Land recently broke ground for Agriya Gardens, an innovative green project in Davao del Norte.

“At Damosa Land, our goal is to create properties that significantly enhance the way people live. Through Agriya Gardens, we are dedicated to helping individuals embrace a healthier lifestyle, deeply rooted in the principles of sustainable practices. This project holds special significance for us as we continue our commitment to developing properties that prioritize environmental stewardship, much like our previous endeavors, such as the Damosa Diamond Tower,” Damosa Land president Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said.

Located within the Agriya township in Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, Agriya Gardens features a one-km linear park, a detention pond and solar street lights. It also includes parks, a playground and open spaces designed with permeable pavers, providing inviting areas for relaxation and leisure. Community farms serve as encouragement for future residents to consume fresh produce that they, themselves, will plant and harvest.

“By integrating the natural environment into our development, we are not only creating a haven for our residents, but also enhancing the value of our investment. Agriya Gardens is a testament to our commitment to offering a unique blend of serenity and smart, sustainable living, making it a valuable choice for discerning investors who prioritize long-term growth,” Lagdameo said.

With a gross developable area of 123,303 square meters, Agriya Gardens is projected to finish its construction by August 2027. The new project offers a total of 404 units with lots that have sizes ranging from 150 to 234 square meters. This will feature a California Mission-Style Architecture, which will blend international structure and design to the new property.

“This is the start of more progress. When we set out to do this project here in Panabo, our promise to the government and its people was that we were going to build something that is going to accelerate progress and give importance to what Panabo is all about — agri-business. We have never left that promise, and with this new project, we will continue to hold on to that promise. I invite you all to join us in continuing with that goal of progress for Davao del Norte,” Lagdameo said.