Bossing slap Road Warriors

Blackwater exacted revenge over first-round tormentor NLEX, 110-99, for its third straight victory in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

George King zapped the fight out of the Road Warriors with a back-breaker quadruple and the dagger jumper with 1:35 minutes left to deliver the Bossing’s third straight win.

Blackwater improved to a 3-3 win-loss record to tie its victim in a huge turnaround after starting its campaign with three consecutive losses.

King finished with 39 points on 11of-21 field goal shooting including three four-pointers and pulled down 15 rebounds.

“It’s obvious on the court the impact that George King has given us in the last three games. He’s really a fighter. He’s a guy that doesn’t get rattled and he’s a true professional. We are very fortunate to have him,” Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso said of King.

The Bossing have won all of their games since King, who replaced underperforming Ricky Ledo, came onboard.

Troy Rosario had 15 points, all in the second half, and pulled down 14 rebounds including 11 offensive boards, Sedrick Barefield posted 14 while RK Ilagan had 13 for the Bossing.

“Aside from that, the numbers you can expect that from the imports. We expect them to come in and produce, it’s part of their work. But what he brings of value to our team is really his leadership, composure and the way he inserts himself and how much he wants to be part of this team,” Cariaso added.

“I think that has carried through throughout all the players. Everyone feels good since he got onboard.”

King swished in a huge four-pointer with 4:25 remaining in the fourth period for a 104-92 lead after NLEX came close to eight. The reinforcement then sank a corner jumper for a 106-94 advantage that practically put the game away.

The Road Warrior caught fire in the third quarter and made good defensive stops to mount a series of runs that chopped down the Bossing’s 20-point lead early in the second half.

A scintillating 12-2 run by NLEX gave Blackwater a scare, cutting down its deficit to 79-69 in the waning moments of the third period.

Mark Escarlote

The scores:

BLACKWATER (110) — King 39, Rosario 15, Barefield 14, Ilagan 13, Chua 11, David 10, Kwekuteye 4, Mitchell 2, Escoto 2, Hill 0, Ponferrada 0

NLEX (99) — Henry 26, Bolick 21, Herndon 18, Valdez 8, Policarpio 7, Amer 6, Nermal 4, Miranda 3, Marcelo 2, Fajardo 2, Anthony 2.

Quarters: 28-21, 61-44, 84-73, 110-99.