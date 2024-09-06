Biden to host UK Prime Minister Starmer for talks next week

US President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on 13 September, the White House announced on Friday. This marks Starmer’s second visit since taking office in July.

The two leaders are expected to engage in talks centered on the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, reaffirming their commitment to providing robust support to Ukraine against Russian aggression. They will also address efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and work towards a hostage release.