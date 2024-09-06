Aurora freeport as defense hub pushed

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is aiming to position itself as a major player in national defense, fishing, and renewable energy in the Philippines, according to its president and CEO Gil Taway IV.

APECO officials recently traveled to the United States to explore investment opportunities and secure partnerships.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez expressed his support for APECO’s plans, which include becoming the country’s first national defense hub, transforming Casiguran, Aurora into a premier tourism destination and establishing Luzon’s fishing capital.

During the US trip, APECO’s team met with Defense and Armed Forces Attaché Col. Roy Anthony Derilo and Naval Attaché Capt. James Francis Lugtu to connect with key figures in the US defense industry.

APECO, located near the Philippine Rise, is seen as a strategic site for defense due to its proximity to contested waters and natural protection from the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and San Ildefonso Peninsula.

The investment team also engaged with commercial and industrial sectors through the efforts of the Foreign Trade Service Corps, led by Kenneth Yap of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Washington, D.C.

In addition to its defense ambitions, APECO is focusing on food and energy security. Its plans include developing a seaport to capitalize on the under-utilized resources of the Philippine Rise and tapping into renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. The economic zone hopes to contribute to the country’s National Renewable Energy Plan.

APECO also seeks to attract investors with its skilled workforce, competitive labor costs, low lease rates and long-term lease options. The agency emphasizes ease of doing business through streamlined processes and investor-friendly policies.

Founded under Republic Act 9490, APECO is located in Casiguran, Aurora. It aims to be a decentralized, self-sustaining center for industry, commerce and tourism, designed to attract foreign investments, generate jobs and improve the local community’s economic conditions.